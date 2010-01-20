Ericsson and Power-One in agreement

In a worldwide agreement, Ericsson Power Modules has been granted a license on a patent portfolio for digital power technology from Power-One.

The non-exclusive license agreement provides Ericsson Power Modules with access to Power-One's portfolio of DPT patents for incorporation in Power Modules series of 3E digitally controlled point-of-load devices.



Digital power management enables OEM’s and data centres, including websites, to run more efficiently. As the number of point-of-load (POL) on boards continues to increase, and data centres utilize more power from the grid, the need for digital power management solutions intensifies.