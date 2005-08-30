Atotech to take over sales in Denmark

According to evertiq's sources Atotech Scandinavia is planning to take over the sales for their products in Denmark.

Currently Atotech Scandinavia's sales is runned by an agent but according to evertiq's sources Atotech Scandinavia now is in negotiations to take over the sales business in Denmark.



Though this is not yet confirmed by Atotech Scandinavias CEO Michael Karlsson.