2000 Wintek workers on strike

More than 2000 employees are on strike at Apple's supplier Wintek's facility in Suzhou, China.

Last week the factory employees destroyed equipment at the plant and also damaged cars. The reason was a number of alleged deaths from overexposure to toxic chemicals at the plant, according to Appleinsider. The strong smell of toxic at the facility is the reason why four employees died at the plant, according to the strikers.



The employees don't accept the local government investigations.