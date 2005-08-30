Micronic Receives Order for MP80+ Laser Pattern Generator

Micronic Laser Systems AB announced today that it received an order from Phoenix Precision Technology Corp. (PPt) for an MP80+ multi-purpose, laser pattern generation system. PPt supplies photomasks for IC packaging and is the world's largest producer of plastic ball grid array (PBGA) substrates.

"As the leading supplier worldwide of laser pattern generators for advanced packaging applications, Micronic has been serving customers in Taiwan since 1997," said Sven Löfquist, Micronic president and CEO. "This order from PPt, a technology leader in this key global market, is

further validation of our commitment to providing field proven and reliable systems."



Micronic's MP80+ system offers customers the agility to respond to evolving technologies and produce quality photomasks for development and volume production. It is ideal for multi-purpose pattern generation applications, including ball grid array (BGA), chip scale packaging

(CSP), wafer level packaging (WLP) and passive matrix LCDs. The tool's multiple optical levels, along with excellent critical dimension and overlay performance, make it ideal for cost-effective photomask production across multiple applications.