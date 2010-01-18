Production at Bosch Wales moves to Hungary

evertiq reported on Friday that Bosch plans to close its plant in Wales and lay off 900 employees. According to the latest reports the production from Wales will be transfered to Hungary.

The transfer of the production will be done during the summer of 2011, reports BBJ. According to Bosch the sales at the plant fell 45% between 2008 and 2009. In 2010 the sales is expected to fall by 65%.