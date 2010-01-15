EBV to launch its own semiconductor, EBVchips

EBVchips are produced by EBV’s manufacturers and distributed exclusively by EBV.

With immediate effect, EBV Elektronik is offering via EBVchips a new additional service in which it collaborates with customers to design its own semiconductors.



“With EBVchips, we now represent the interface between many thousands of customers and the manufacturer”, explains Slobodan Puljarevic, President and CEO of EBV Elektronik. “This takes semiconductor distribution to a whole new level. 2009 was the ‘Darwin year’ of the semiconductor industry. Anyone who carries on as before and fails to reach the next evolutionary stage with the products and services they offer will find things very difficult in the long run.”, said Slobodan Puljarevic, President & CEO



Small and medium-sized companies as ‘key accounts’

When it comes to sales and product marketing, semiconductor manufacturers work very closely with their key account customers. By contrast, contact with small and mediumsized companies has so far been maintained exclusively at the distribution level. EBV, however, is now extending this indirect relationship to the product marketing and definition level.



EBV is supporting customers throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the vertical market segments Automotive, General Lighting, RFID, Medical, Renewable Energies and Consumer. It is using these areas to generate key data and product ideas for EBVchips.