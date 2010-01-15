BOM teardown data of Connectors & Cables in GPS devices

Bishop & Associates has just released a new 5 chapter research report focusing on the GPS navigation market, with the objective to predict GPS product Bill-of-Materials (BOM) design and trends over the next 3 years.

The report is starting with bench marketing present BOM teardown data. The challenge is to forecast the next generation BOM designs requirements, future market trends and emerging GPS markets segments that will impact connector and cable requirements. The new report provides a market snapshot analysis (present and future) market value and volumes from 2010 to 2014. In defining market and product characteristic of the GPS market, this report will focus on consumer mobile GPS devices that make up the major market share of the global GPS products in 2010.GPS: Global Position SystemPND: Portable Navigation DeviceLCD: Liquid Crystal DisplayLBS: Location Based ServicesPCB: Printed Circuit BoardTAM Total Available MarketA key market factor is that the GPS market is growing through mobile phone companies adding GPS mapping/direction into smart cellular phones to get additional monthly fees from the consumer. At the same time, Portable Navigation Device (PND) market is becoming mature but will not be crushed by the trend of smart phones having GPS features.For instance new PND growth will come from the Asia Pacific region driven by more disposable consumer income becoming available in China and India.PNDs for automobile and motorcycle applications make up the major percent of GPS devices (non smart mobile phone) purchased today.The Basic PND (low-end) priced at $100 to $250 offers the no frills navigation map and direction systems and have LCD screen size of 3.5-inch but the high-end PND is in the price range of $250 to $400 with the larger 4.3-inch and 5.0 LCD screens and many more consumer features besides just using the PND for directions. The new high-end PNDs are priced at $400 to $500 offerings a 5.0 LCD screen in some applications. These models have more features than the basic PND for example spoken street names helping keep the drivers eyes on the road.Connector and Cable TAM value forecast based on teardowns and market predictions.TAM $ values based on average market pricing per connectors and cables. Special contract pricing could be much lower than shown in charts and would change these top BOM $ values.