Electronics Production | January 15, 2010
BOM teardown data of Connectors & Cables in GPS devices
Bishop & Associates has just released a new 5 chapter research report focusing on the GPS navigation market, with the objective to predict GPS product Bill-of-Materials (BOM) design and trends over the next 3 years.
The report is starting with bench marketing present BOM teardown data. The challenge is to forecast the next generation BOM designs requirements, future market trends and emerging GPS markets segments that will impact connector and cable requirements. The new report provides a market snapshot analysis (present and future) market value and volumes from 2010 to 2014. In defining market and product characteristic of the GPS market, this report will focus on consumer mobile GPS devices that make up the major market share of the global GPS products in 2010.
Key Definitions of terms:
GPS: Global Position System
PND: Portable Navigation Device
LCD: Liquid Crystal Display
LBS: Location Based Services
PCB: Printed Circuit Board
TAM Total Available Market
A key market factor is that the GPS market is growing through mobile phone companies adding GPS mapping/direction into smart cellular phones to get additional monthly fees from the consumer. At the same time, Portable Navigation Device (PND) market is becoming mature but will not be crushed by the trend of smart phones having GPS features.
For instance new PND growth will come from the Asia Pacific region driven by more disposable consumer income becoming available in China and India.
PNDs for automobile and motorcycle applications make up the major percent of GPS devices (non smart mobile phone) purchased today.
The Basic PND (low-end) priced at $100 to $250 offers the no frills navigation map and direction systems and have LCD screen size of 3.5-inch but the high-end PND is in the price range of $250 to $400 with the larger 4.3-inch and 5.0 LCD screens and many more consumer features besides just using the PND for directions. The new high-end PNDs are priced at $400 to $500 offerings a 5.0 LCD screen in some applications. These models have more features than the basic PND for example spoken street names helping keep the drivers eyes on the road.
Values by Connector And Cables
Connector and Cable TAM value forecast based on teardowns and market predictions.
TAM $ values based on average market pricing per connectors and cables. Special contract pricing could be much lower than shown in charts and would change these top BOM $ values.
Garmin 765t PND Teardown Values
Click here for more information about the report.
Key Definitions of terms:
GPS: Global Position System
PND: Portable Navigation Device
LCD: Liquid Crystal Display
LBS: Location Based Services
PCB: Printed Circuit Board
TAM Total Available Market
A key market factor is that the GPS market is growing through mobile phone companies adding GPS mapping/direction into smart cellular phones to get additional monthly fees from the consumer. At the same time, Portable Navigation Device (PND) market is becoming mature but will not be crushed by the trend of smart phones having GPS features.
For instance new PND growth will come from the Asia Pacific region driven by more disposable consumer income becoming available in China and India.
PNDs for automobile and motorcycle applications make up the major percent of GPS devices (non smart mobile phone) purchased today.
The Basic PND (low-end) priced at $100 to $250 offers the no frills navigation map and direction systems and have LCD screen size of 3.5-inch but the high-end PND is in the price range of $250 to $400 with the larger 4.3-inch and 5.0 LCD screens and many more consumer features besides just using the PND for directions. The new high-end PNDs are priced at $400 to $500 offerings a 5.0 LCD screen in some applications. These models have more features than the basic PND for example spoken street names helping keep the drivers eyes on the road.
Values by Connector And Cables
Connector and Cable TAM value forecast based on teardowns and market predictions.
TAM $ values based on average market pricing per connectors and cables. Special contract pricing could be much lower than shown in charts and would change these top BOM $ values.
Garmin 765t PND Teardown Values
Click here for more information about the report.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments