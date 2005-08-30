New CEO appointed at NEC Scandinavia

Mats Almgren formerly sales- and marketing manager at TDC Song has been appointed as new CEO for NEC Scandinavia.

-The challenge lies in keeping NEC's position within presentation products and data storage while we are moving our positions forward within thetelecom sector in the entire Nordic, said Mats Almgren.



Mats Almgren will start his new job October 31st.