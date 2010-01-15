elcoteq

Elcoteq Mexico receives security certification

Elcoteq has recently received the customs-trade partnership against terrorism (C-TPAT) Certification at the Monterrey, Mexico plant.

C-TPAT is the security certification in North America and was developed to promote the voluntary relationship between government and industry to improve international supply chains and homeland security.



"C-TPAT enlists close cooperation with supply chain handlers, such as Elcoteq, to provide the highest level of security to cargo," said Kurt Schmidt, general manager Elcoteq Monterrey. "It offers Elcoteq the opportunity to actively cooperate with the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in the war against terrorism and focuses on strengthening supply chain security. This certificate for Elcoteq Monterrey is the result of excellent teamwork and dedication that met all the certification requirements. Elcoteq Monterrey guarantees a supply chain that is efficient and employs solid security systems, and that incorporates our reputation for integrity."



Elcoteq's Monterrey plant was established in 1999 and specializes in both high volume low mix and low volume high mix products, especially in the manufacturing and repair of mobile and smart phones and the assembly of other consumer electronics and infrastructure products for telecom and industrial applications.