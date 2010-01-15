Harwin adds distributors in Russia & Ukraine

Harwin, a manufacturer of interconnect systems and SMT PCB hardware, has appointed new distributors to cover the markets in Russia and the Ukraine.

Comments Mark Herbert, Harwin’s distribution manager for Eastern Europe: “Radiant Elcom is based in Moscow and has been established since 1992. The company holds large stocks and its customer base includes research institutes, design bureaus telecommunications and power electronics companies. In contrast, St Petersburg-based Komtek is a younger company, but it is ambitious and dynamic and it employs staff who are very experienced in selling electronic components.”



He continues: “In the Ukraine we have Biakom. Founded in 1997 in Kiev, the company’s catalogue contains a broad portfolio of components. Biakom also offers subcontract PCB assembly.”



Concludes Herbert: “Harwin tracks new business leads very closely and it is clear that Russia and the Ukraine are becoming very strategic regions. We are seeing enquiries for a lot of new design in work in applications including oil and gas, robotics, industrial and process control.”