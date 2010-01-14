Invotec Group with aerospace certificate

British Printed Circuit Board supplier Invotec Group, has been accredited the AS9100 certificate.

AS9100 is a quality management standard certificate. It is written specifically for the aerospace industry. The certificate was handed over by BSI.



Acknowledging the tremendous contribution of the Tamworth workforce in attaining the AS9100 standard, Ennis commented that this was another step towards Nadcap approval, as part of Invotec’s commitment to the Supply Chain 21 programme.



He explained from Invotec’s perspective the significance of SC21, the change programme aimed at accelerating the competitiveness of the UK's defence and aerospace industry by raising the quality performance of its supply chains. 70% of the output of the Tamworth factory went directly to customers in the European aerospace and defence sector. Sales had grown by 11% during 2009 despite the difficult economic climate, and the company was continuing to invest heavily in people, equipment and technology in order to support a growing demand for Invotec’s specialist services.



AS9100 and Nadcap were standards specifically adopted by SC21 to support continuous sustainable best practices across the industry. Nadcap brought an industry-managed approach to conformity assessment of 'special processes', of which Invotec used over 40 in the manufacture of some of their high-end products, and demanded robust procedures and critical process control.



Ennis declared “We make the most complex high-reliability PCBs manufactured in Europe and take enormous pride in the strength of engineering and manufacturing skills of our people.”