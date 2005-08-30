Electronics Production | August 30, 2005
Scalado attracts new investor<br> and raises 5 MSEK for further expansion
Scalado announces today that the Danish VC firm, IVS A/S, has acquired shares in Scalado AB from Olicom A/S. At the same time IVS, Teknoseed, and Industrifonden, have jointly injected 5 MSEK of additional funding to sustain Scalado's further expansion.
Lars Bruhn, Chairman and Managing Partner of IVS, will be a new Member of the Scalado Board of Directors.
"Due to the impressive achievements Scalado has made over the last year, including its successful implementation of its technology in many of the hand set series from Nokia, Sony Ericsson and Samsung, Scalado's investors have agreed to fuel further growth and seize current market opportunities by injecting more cash into the company", says Lars Bruhn, Chairman IVS A/S.
current market opportunities by injecting more cash into the company", says Lars Bruhn, Chairman IVS A/S.
Scalado is currently launching the 3rd version of its mobile imaging software suite - CAPS 3.0. As mobile hand set manufactures are adding more and more imaging capabilities into camera phones, Scalado expects a growing demand for its software that enables hand set manufactures to considerably reduce costs in memory and increase image management performance.
manufactures to considerably reduce costs in memory and increase image management performance.
"Scalado, who celebrates its 5th Anniversary this month, has entered a new, exciting phase in its history. The company now has several products on the market, generating significant revenue growth, and receives recognition for the achievements. We are currently recruiting additional key staff for a global expansion. I am particularly satisfied with the additional experience and know-how the new investor IVS brings to the company", says Mats Jacobson, President & CEO Scalado.
President & CEO Scalado.
Scalado software includes patented/patent pending imaging technologies that accelerate all image management performance while significantly reducing memory requirement. The Scalado Imaging
Platform - CAPS 3.0 - is a software based image processing engine that enables high performing multi-mega pixel image manipulation, and is used to develop state of the art imaging applications. Scalado also offers complete imaging solutions with a suite of white label applications developed, using CAPS Imaging Platform, for rapid integration and customization on any target device.
