Artisan picked by UK defence lab

UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory chooses Artisan Studio.

“This is a strategic sale for us as DSTL’s choice of Artisan Studio follows an industry-wide re-evaluation of MODAF and UPDM-capable development tools,” said James B. Gambrell, President and CEO at Artisan Software Tools. “Artisan Studio was the first UPDM design tool released following the recent standardization of UPDM by the OMG. Our leading role in the OMG’s standardization process for UPDM enabled us to deliver our UPDM product at precisely the same time as the finalization of the standard.”



DSTL is an agency of the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MOD) and its center of scientific excellence. It houses one of the largest groups of scientists and engineers in public service in the UK. With its brief to ensure that the UK Government and Armed Forces have access to world-class scientific advice, DSTL delivers defense research, specialist technical services and the ability to track global technological developments to support procurement decisions, defense policy making and operations.



“DSTL takes a systems engineering approach to its work in order to provide the best possible solutions to its customers and is tasked with introducing new, innovative technologies to best meet design issues and budgets,” commented Hedley Apperly, Vice-President of Marketing of Artisan Software Tools. “Artisan Studio was created to specifically address the needs of systems developers and is constantly being improved to provide the timely introduction of innovative new features to meet today’s design requirements. In this respect, the recently introduced Version 7.1 of Artisan Studio provides a market leading implementation of MODAF based on the new OMG UPDM standard.”