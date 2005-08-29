Laser soldering solving problems related to RoHS

The website Manufacturing talk has pointed out some benefits with using a Laser in the soldering process.

Many of the new lead-free soldering pastes on the market requires relatively high melting temperatures. One benefit with using a laser is in this case that a Laser focuses a large amount of energy to a very limited area. You can raise the temperature in the joint without putting the surrounding material into stress since there is negliable heating to the surrounding.



By using a Laser the soldering joint cools off faster which gives the joint better cunducting and solidity features.



The Laser also provides a great speed. Each joint can be completed in a fraction of a second.