Flir places order with Kimball

Kimball Electronics Group, Inc has won a major new contract by Flir Systems, Inc. to manufacture the Tau Program infrared imaging electronics.

The long-term contract was awarded for multiple electronics assemblies that will be used in Flir’s Commercial Division products for global markets. The Tau is a small, versatile camera ideal for applications in firefighting and unmanned vehicle vision systems, and is the first camera in its class to combine size, weight, and low power consumption into one competitive product. Production has begun at the ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) registered Kimball Electronics-Jasper facility in Indiana. Incremental volume growth over the next several years is expected to transfer production to Kimball operations in Thailand through completion of the contract. Orders from this new contract could potentially double Kimball’s current sales with Flir, a long-time customer.



Electronic systems and products for the public safety, homeland security and defense industries are expected to grow at a rate above the total EMS industry growth rate. Kimball currently manufactures a number of sensitive items at its two ITAR registered facilities in Indiana and Florida. A variety of the products Kimball produces are utilized in military aircraft diagnostics, communications, counter-measures and jamming, thermal imaging, perimeter security cameras, and sensors/surveillance equipment.