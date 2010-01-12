Foxconn and Nichia in LED-JV?

EMS-provider Foxconn is rumoured to negotiate the use of Nichia’s LED patents and a possible JV.

Japan-based LED chipmaker Nichia and the EMS-provider Foxconn are apparently negotiating a possible LED epitaxial wafer JV, DigiTimes reports. The possible JV would be located in Wuhan, central China. Neither company has commented on the rumour. Both companies are already cooperating through a subsidiary of Foxconn - Advanced Optoelectronic Technology.



Foxconn announced in October that it would invest around $1 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Chengdu, China – focussing on optoelectronics products.