Titan EMS to focus on fulfillment and support for global EMS providers

Titan Supply Chain Services has launched Titan EMS, a new sales division aimed at strengthening its presence with EMS providers and CM manufacturers around the world.

Titan Supply Chain Services focuses primarily within the electronic components industry, specializing in providing warehousing, demand forecasting, systems management, inventory control, multi-model transportation, and distribution/ supply chain management service programs to EMS providers globally.



Titan Supply Chain Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nu Horizons Electronics.