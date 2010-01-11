Electronics Production | January 11, 2010
A new start for Plessey Semiconductors
The management teams from Plus Semi in Swindon (UK) and the former X-FAB facility in Plymouth (UK) take the step to re-launch Plessey Semiconductors
Plessey Semiconductors has started trading from its semiconductor manufacturing facility in Roborough, Plymouth, UK. Plessey Semiconductors has been created from the acquisition of the share capital of X-FAB UK Limited together with existing key engineering competence within a design and technology centre located in Swindon, UK. The name of the operating business has been subsequently changed to Plessey Semiconductors.
The semiconductor manufacturing facility in Roborough currently produces eight-inch wafers for external customers in a foundry business model on 0.35-micron CMOS process technologies. Plessey Semiconductors is transferring its world-class bipolar process technologies on both silicon and silicon-on-insulator substrates into its Roborough facility. The transfer of these processes is scheduled for completion in 2010. Both the CMOS and the bipolar process technologies will be used to support a set of existing foundry customers. However, Plessey Semiconductors aims to follow in its namesake’s footsteps by developing and supporting a range of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products.
“The historical significance of what we are doing is not lost on the management and employees of our new business,” said Michael LeGoff, Managing Director of Plessey Semiconductors Ltd. “A large proportion of our employees started their careers in Plessey working in the various sites around the UK. We see this announcement as a return to our roots. This is a business model that addresses a market that we know very well – designing and manufacturing a set of high technology semiconductor products that competes with any semiconductor company in the world.”
The UK’s South West RDA (Regional Development Agency) will part-fund the project by providing nearly one million pounds Sterling under the Grant for Business Investment scheme when the deal is completed. Paul Wilson, Business Investment Adviser for the South West RDA said: “We are delighted to support a solution that provides continuity of well-paid high tech manufacturing jobs in the region. The South West RDA is extremely pleased to be able to contribute to what should be an exciting new venture in the region.”
The semiconductor manufacturing facility in Roborough currently produces eight-inch wafers for external customers in a foundry business model on 0.35-micron CMOS process technologies. Plessey Semiconductors is transferring its world-class bipolar process technologies on both silicon and silicon-on-insulator substrates into its Roborough facility. The transfer of these processes is scheduled for completion in 2010. Both the CMOS and the bipolar process technologies will be used to support a set of existing foundry customers. However, Plessey Semiconductors aims to follow in its namesake’s footsteps by developing and supporting a range of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products.
“The historical significance of what we are doing is not lost on the management and employees of our new business,” said Michael LeGoff, Managing Director of Plessey Semiconductors Ltd. “A large proportion of our employees started their careers in Plessey working in the various sites around the UK. We see this announcement as a return to our roots. This is a business model that addresses a market that we know very well – designing and manufacturing a set of high technology semiconductor products that competes with any semiconductor company in the world.”
The UK’s South West RDA (Regional Development Agency) will part-fund the project by providing nearly one million pounds Sterling under the Grant for Business Investment scheme when the deal is completed. Paul Wilson, Business Investment Adviser for the South West RDA said: “We are delighted to support a solution that provides continuity of well-paid high tech manufacturing jobs in the region. The South West RDA is extremely pleased to be able to contribute to what should be an exciting new venture in the region.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments