Freescale and Apple in new supplying agreement

Apple now seems to add some stability to the planned transition to use Intels processors in it's computers. Freescale has now entered a supplying agreement with Apple where Apple will use Freescales PowerPC processors until 2008.

Earlier Apple announced that the use of Intels processors in It's Macintosh computers would start already next year. Despite that promise Apple is now securing the supply of PowerPC processors until 2008.



Under the terms of the agreement Apple is not guaranteeing that they will purchase the PowerPC processors from Freescale it is only a guarantee that Freescale will supply Apple with the processors if they will need it.