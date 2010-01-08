KEERS Technologies adds business segment: Feeders

In line with the business expansion strategy into the electronics manufacturing industry KEERS Technologies will expand their business with a line of refurbished feeders for a multitude of placement systems.

"The feeder business is an interesting addition to our portfolio of Manufacturing Test and Inspection tools", Elfried Keers commented.



In partnership with Lewis and Clark the portfolio will include a low cost alternative to new Pick and Place feeders without reducing quality or performance, the company said.