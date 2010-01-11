PCB | January 11, 2010
AT&S: where does the PCB manufacturer produce what?
The Austrian PCB manufacturer AT&S has several production facilities in Europe and Asia; specialised in and focused on different products. But what is actually produced where?
The European PCB industry has changed dramatically over recent year and this ‘reorganisation’ has also left its mark on the business of the biggest European PCB manufacturer AT&S. In Austria, the company currently employs just over 1,200 people at three locations; Leoben-Hinterberg (around 700), Fehring (around 380) and Klagenfurt (around 130).
Leoben-Hinterberg
Here, the PCB manufacturer mainly produces HDI, special products, prototypes and focuses on express services for the European market.
Klagenfurt
Klagenfurt is the smallest of the Austrian sites - with around 130 employees. Here, AT&S has focused the production of single-sided PCBs.
Fehring
The site, founded in 1974, holds the production of double-sided, flexible and rigid-flex PCBs for the European market.
As mentioned earlier, the company also operates production facilities outside Europe – more specifically in Asia: India (around 820 employees), China (approximately 3240 employees) and Korea (just under 300 employees).
Shanghai - China
Shanghai housed the largest of the AT&S's manufacturing facilities which currently has over 3,200 employees. Here, the company has organised the HDI mass production for the global market.
Ansan - Korea
The Korean plant in Ansan is the latest production facility incorporated into AT&S’s production operations - acquired by AT&S in 2006. The acquired start-up company primarily manufactures flexible PCBs for the markets in Korea and Europe.
Nanjangud - India
The production facility in Nanjangud (India) is the oldest of the Asian locations for AT&S – acquired in 1999 from the Indal Group. Since then, the company has expanded the facility several times. Here, the PCB manufacturer mainly produces double-sided and multilayer PCBs for the European and domestic market in India. A second facility is currently being build at the location to meet an increased demand.
Leoben-Hinterberg
Here, the PCB manufacturer mainly produces HDI, special products, prototypes and focuses on express services for the European market.
Klagenfurt
Klagenfurt is the smallest of the Austrian sites - with around 130 employees. Here, AT&S has focused the production of single-sided PCBs.
Fehring
The site, founded in 1974, holds the production of double-sided, flexible and rigid-flex PCBs for the European market.
As mentioned earlier, the company also operates production facilities outside Europe – more specifically in Asia: India (around 820 employees), China (approximately 3240 employees) and Korea (just under 300 employees).
Shanghai - China
Shanghai housed the largest of the AT&S's manufacturing facilities which currently has over 3,200 employees. Here, the company has organised the HDI mass production for the global market.
Ansan - Korea
The Korean plant in Ansan is the latest production facility incorporated into AT&S’s production operations - acquired by AT&S in 2006. The acquired start-up company primarily manufactures flexible PCBs for the markets in Korea and Europe.
Nanjangud - India
The production facility in Nanjangud (India) is the oldest of the Asian locations for AT&S – acquired in 1999 from the Indal Group. Since then, the company has expanded the facility several times. Here, the PCB manufacturer mainly produces double-sided and multilayer PCBs for the European and domestic market in India. A second facility is currently being build at the location to meet an increased demand.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments