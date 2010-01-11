AT&S: where does the PCB manufacturer produce what?

The Austrian PCB manufacturer AT&S has several production facilities in Europe and Asia; specialised in and focused on different products. But what is actually produced where?

The European PCB industry has changed dramatically over recent year and this ‘reorganisation’ has also left its mark on the business of the biggest European PCB manufacturer AT&S. In Austria, the company currently employs just over 1,200 people at three locations; Leoben-Hinterberg (around 700), Fehring (around 380) and Klagenfurt (around 130).Here, the PCB manufacturer mainly produces HDI, special products, prototypes and focuses on express services for the European market.Klagenfurt is the smallest of the Austrian sites - with around 130 employees. Here, AT&S has focused the production of single-sided PCBs.The site, founded in 1974, holds the production of double-sided, flexible and rigid-flex PCBs for the European market.As mentioned earlier, the company also operates production facilities outside Europe – more specifically in Asia: India (around 820 employees), China (approximately 3240 employees) and Korea (just under 300 employees).Shanghai housed the largest of the AT&S's manufacturing facilities which currently has over 3,200 employees. Here, the company has organised the HDI mass production for the global market.The Korean plant in Ansan is the latest production facility incorporated into AT&S’s production operations - acquired by AT&S in 2006. The acquired start-up company primarily manufactures flexible PCBs for the markets in Korea and Europe.The production facility in Nanjangud (India) is the oldest of the Asian locations for AT&S – acquired in 1999 from the Indal Group. Since then, the company has expanded the facility several times. Here, the PCB manufacturer mainly produces double-sided and multilayer PCBs for the European and domestic market in India. A second facility is currently being build at the location to meet an increased demand.