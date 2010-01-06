Which are Foxconn's LCD TV clients?

Taiwan based EMS provider Foxconn is expected to become the second largest contract manufacturer for LCD TV's in Taiwan in 2010.

The company is expected to ship minimum 12 million LCD TV's in 2010, making Foxconn the second largest TV maker in Taiwan.



According to Digitimes, Foxconn's LCD TV clients are companies such as Samsung, Sony, LG Electronics and Vizio. The company is expected to ship three million units in 2010 to Samsung, five million to Sony, two million to LG Electroncics and 1-2 million to Vizio.



TPV Technology is still the largest TV maker in Taiwan. The company is expected to ship 18 million LCD TVs in 2010, reports Digitimes.



