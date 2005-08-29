Foxconn's capacity restructuring<br> in Finland still under evaluation

evertiq earlier reported about Foxconn's plans to relocate some of it's production capacity from Finland to Hungary by integrating two of it's Finnish factories. Foxconn International Holdings has now announced that decision has not yet been taken in the certain issue.

In terms of optimal planning and management for the company's worldwide operations Foxconn is still evaluating capacity allocation at it's manufacturing facilities in Finland.



According to digitimes's sources, Foxconn is also planning to expand its capacity at plants in China, Mexico and Brazil in addition to Hungary.