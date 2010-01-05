Avnet & Maxim expand franchise agreement

Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA has extended its pan-European franchise agreement with Maxim Integrated Products. The agreement extends the existing relationship, which now allows both Avnet distributors, Silica and Avnet Memec, to cover sales and support in the Republic of Ireland.

Steve Haynes, president Avnet Memec EMEA, commented: “We are very proud that Maxim has extended the distribution agreement with Avnet Memec to the Republic of Ireland. It is not only a reward for our proven performance, competence and commitment but also shows the trust of Maxim in our expertise in the field of marketing and selling their products across Europe.”



Walter L. Sangalli, managing director Europe Sales & Applications at Maxim Integrated Products, said: “Both distributors represent an excellent partner for Maxim. Silica and Avnet Memec will undoubtedly provide first class design-in support for our products, helping to develop our business in Ireland and ensuring that Maxim customers can exploit fully the advantages of our products.”



The distribution agreement is effective immediately.