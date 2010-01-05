New European sales manager for Teknek

Douglas Gray has been promoted to the position of European Sales Manager at Teknek.

Douglas has been an area sales manager at Teknek for the past four years. Previously he was sales director with Plastic Mouldings. In his new role Douglas will be leading a sales team selling Teknek’s contact cleaning equipment in Europe. He succeeds David Westwood who takes up the position of general manager, Teknek USA at the company’s new sales and fulfilment facility in Charlotte, North Carolina.