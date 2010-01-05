Harman to expand its plant in Hungary

Harman International plans to expand the electronics production at its plant in Hungary. The company also wants to transfer parts of its production from Germany and Great Britain to Hungary.

According to Harman's CEO Dinesh C. Paliwal, the company intends to convert its plant in Szekesfehervar, Hungary into its European base and hire new employees. Harman plans to increase the number of staff from 400 today to 2000 over the next two or three years, reports realdeal.



The Vice President for Operations at Harman, David Karch, told regional media that the company also plans to transfer major parts of its acoustics production from Germany and Great Britain to Hungary. Harman intents to invest around €15 million in its Hungarian operations.