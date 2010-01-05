© Mercedes-Benz Electronics Production | January 05, 2010
iSuppli tests Mercedes-Benz’s mbrace System
“The new Mercedes-Benz mbrace telematics system revolutionises in-car connectivity by providing the first-ever OEM solution that links cars to smart phones and their apps”, states the market researcher iSuppli.
The market researcher performed one of its usability tests on the new 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – which incorporates the new mbrace telematics service. “The new mbrace telematics platform stands high above Mercedes-Benz’s previous solution, called Tele Aid,” Mark Boyadjis, analyst and regional manager for iSuppli, stated in a release. With the new system, the German car giant “has set a new benchmark for how to integrate smart-phone applications into the vehicle”, he continued in saying.
The system is based on an embedded 3G Telematics Control Unit (TCU) from German automotive supplier Continental and uses Verizon Wireless as the network operator. It is therefore the same hardware platform that was employed by Mercedes’ previous Tele Aid services. However, Hughes Telematics is currently working on a new hardware platform that will enable more new services, iSuppli continued.
“From firsthand experience, I can say the remote door lock gave the E-Class the ‘wow factor’ among the people I showed it to,” Mr Boyadjis stated. “The mbrace smart-phone application worked great once I downloaded it on a Blackberry and an iPhone. From either device, I was able to lock and unlock the doors simply by pressing an icon on the device. Being in the frigid upper Midwest region of the United States in December, most people asked if I could start the car from the phone as well. Unfortunately, the answer was ‘not yet.’”
However, the performance of the vehicle finder did not impress the testers – it “was able to locate the car only once out of four times tested”, the market researcher states. The performance is subject to poor GPS signals or other problems that may be beyond the control of Mercedes-Benz and Hughes Telematics. Furthermore, mbrace neither includes any bundled Location-Based Services (LBS) for use with the onboard navigation system nor a remote diagnostics feature.
Source: iSuppli
The system is based on an embedded 3G Telematics Control Unit (TCU) from German automotive supplier Continental and uses Verizon Wireless as the network operator. It is therefore the same hardware platform that was employed by Mercedes’ previous Tele Aid services. However, Hughes Telematics is currently working on a new hardware platform that will enable more new services, iSuppli continued.
“From firsthand experience, I can say the remote door lock gave the E-Class the ‘wow factor’ among the people I showed it to,” Mr Boyadjis stated. “The mbrace smart-phone application worked great once I downloaded it on a Blackberry and an iPhone. From either device, I was able to lock and unlock the doors simply by pressing an icon on the device. Being in the frigid upper Midwest region of the United States in December, most people asked if I could start the car from the phone as well. Unfortunately, the answer was ‘not yet.’”
However, the performance of the vehicle finder did not impress the testers – it “was able to locate the car only once out of four times tested”, the market researcher states. The performance is subject to poor GPS signals or other problems that may be beyond the control of Mercedes-Benz and Hughes Telematics. Furthermore, mbrace neither includes any bundled Location-Based Services (LBS) for use with the onboard navigation system nor a remote diagnostics feature.
Source: iSuppli
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments