Rick Simonson: Nokia to sell over 500 mln phones in 2010

Mobile phone giant Nokia aims to sell more than 500 million phones during 2010, Rick Simonson told Economic Times India. The figure is decidedly above market expectations.

"In 2010, Nokia will ship over 500 million units across three platforms, which will be about 40% of the global market share," Rick Simonson said in an interview. The average market forecast stands at 458 million mobile phones, a Reuters’ poll in November showed.



A Nokia spokesperson however told Reuters that his comments were not meant as a new forecast and that the Finnish mobile phone giant would stick with its projection from the beginning of December. Then, Nokia forecasted a 10% growth in market volumes in 2010 and a fairly unchanged market share.