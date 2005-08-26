Electronics Production | August 26, 2005
Elcoteq celebrates 10 years in Gunnarla
Elcoteq Network Corporation's Gunnarla manufacturing plant in Lohja, Finland, today celebrates ten years of operation. Inaugurated in August 1995, the plant has since played a major role in Elcoteq's global service network.
Nowadays the plant focuses on New Product Introduction (NPI) services and the manufacture of communications network equipment with a workforce of approximately 400 people.
Elcoteq's history is closely associated with the city of Lohja, which is still the company's official domicile. Elcoteq was set up as part of Lohja Corporation in 1984, operating at a single site (Länsi-Louhenkatu street) in Lohja. Elcoteq has been an independent company since 1991 when Mr Antti Piippo, Mr Henry Sjöman and Mr Jorma Vanhanen bought out the electronics business of Metra Corporation (former Lohja Corporation). The first years of the 1990s saw rapid expansion abroad, first to Tallinn in Estonia in 1992. At the same time the operation in Lohja needed new manufacturing capacity and an acrylic plastics factory in Gunnarla, on the other side of the Lohja ridge, was completely refurbished for this purpose, and inaugurated at the end of summer 1995.
The Lohja plants have had a significant role in the development of the entire Group. In the 15 years since its establishment, Elcoteq has grown from an assembly plant in Lohja with 170 employees into a global manufacturing group with some 18,000 employees.
"The activities of the Gunnarla plant have changed and developed over the years," said Plant Manager Juri Aapola. "We have moved from volume production to ever more demanding tasks - new product introduction and the manufacture of complex communications network equipment. Flexibility and a willingness to change have enabled us to maintain our competitive efficiency. Continuous development is an everyday activity for us, and will continue to be so in the future."
