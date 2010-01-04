Darekon acquires Mecanova's production unit in Finland

Oy Darekon has acquired the business operations of Mecanova Oy’s production unit in Klaukkala, Finland. The transaction enables the contract manufacturer Darekon to expand its manufacturing operations in the medical equipment business area.

Mecanova is a Nordic contract suppliers of sheet-metal engineering products. The company supplies mechanical systems and assemblies to the telecoms, electrical and electronics industries. The annual sales of the Klaukkala factory amount to some €5 million and it employs about 40 people. The client base consists mainly of medical equipment manufacturers. The operation of the factory will continue at the same premises as part of Oy Darekon. The personnel will become Darekon employees and Jouko Paganus will continue as factory manager. The transaction brings new opportunities to develop and expand the operations of the unit.



“The acquisition is a remarkable step in Darekon’s growth strategy. We are now heading positively towards 2010, able to serve our clients with an even greater breadth of expertise and more comprehensive range of services. Last year was also difficult in our industry, but our operation is still profitable even though the sales decreased to some extent,” states Kai Orpo, managing director of Darekon.



“The future of the Klaukkala factory in the final assembly of medical equipment and as a sheet-metal expert in the Darekon group looks bright and gives many new possibilities to develop and expand our functions together with our clients,” says factory manager Jouko Paganus.