A new environmental<br> EU directive is formed

The EU has formed a new directive, EuP, added to the already existing WEEE directive.

The new directive, EuP, is adding restrictions even to the design of power using products, so called eco design. The EuP looks at the entire lifecycle of the product, from design and manufacturing to use and disposal. One point of the new directive is to focus on energy saving in the design of the products.



Implementation of the new directive is targeted to 2007.