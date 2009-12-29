No more EMS activities at former Finmek unit

There will be some activities left in the former facility of Italian based EMS provider Finmek. in Santa Maria Capua Vetere. However no electronics production is planned.

The owner of the area has signed an agreement with two private companies which will rent some warehouse space at the former Finmek facility in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Italy.



In total the two companies will hire 65 employees. If they will use the former Finmek staff is still not clear. However the two companies does not have any electronics production. What will happen to the rest of the facility is still not clear.