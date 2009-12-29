Schweizer Electronics property in Dunning sold

Nearly a year after the closure of the factory in Dunning, Schweizer Electronic AG has sold the factory premises, including buildings and equipment.

The price of the property has not been revealed. Two other undeveloped groud plots directly adjacent to the company facilities, covering an area of approximately 18 000 square meters is still owned by Schweizer Electronic AG.



The transaction means that the closure of facility in Dunningen, which is an essential part of the restructuring program launched in 2008, has been completed.



The whole company's production is now located at Schramsberg.