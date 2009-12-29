Suppliers revealed for Apple's iSlate flat panel PC

Some of the part suppliers for Apple's new flat-panel tablet PC has been revealed. The new device is accordingly named "iSlate".

According to Digi Times, Foxconn's subsidiary Innolux will be producing the 10 inch touch screen for the new iSlate which will be launched in January 2010. Foxconn's optical glass processing subsidiary G-Tech Optoelectronics will reportedly provide the glass strengthening process. Taiwan-based optical film maker Wah Hong Industrial has also been appointed to supply components, while Wintek will be filling other remaining orders.



According to Taiwanese ”Economic Daily” newspaper, cited by Apple Insider, Cheng Uei Precision has received orders for flat-panel tablet PC connector parts, however the report states the company will start delivering those parts to Apple by the end of the third quarter next year.



No official statement has not yet been made.