Ericsson to supply full commercial<br> EDGE system to BASE

Ericsson has been awarded a contract by Belgian operator BASE for the upgrade of the existing radio access network with EDGE technology.

The contract has a total value of about USD 37 million and will provide nationwide coverage by summer 2006.



Ericsson will be the sole supplier for a nationwide upgrade of BASE Mobile GSM network with EDGE technology. Under the agreement, Ericsson will deliver all hardware, software and

related services, such as implementation, project management, support, testing and training (turnkey project).



The contract will mean that BASE can offer national coverage from day one. BASE had announced earlier this year that it would implement EDGE as part of a portfolio of services towards the Belgian end-user.