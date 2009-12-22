Cyber Optics technology in Juki system

US based inspection company Cyber Optics Corporation´s embedded process verification, or EPV, inspection technology has been incorporated into the KE-2070 robotic assembly platform designed and manufactured by Japanese SMT maker JUKI Corporation.

Equipped with the technology, the machine is the industry’s first robotic assembly machine capable of inspecting for the presence or absence of electronic components on SMT circuit boards immediately following their placement. It can visualize feeder action during the electronic component placement process with images of both component pick and placement and movie mode. The technology also provides line engineers with a tool for root cause failure analysis during the assembly process to improve circuit board yields and minimize costly rework or scrap, according to Circuitnet.