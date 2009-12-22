Production resumes at former Molex plant

French investment fund HIG, which has bought a part of the Molex plant in Villemur-sur-Tarn, France, resumes the production with an initial team of 16 employees.

HIG has now signed the take over of Molex and stated a goal of eventually employ 50 to 60 employees. The plant is specializing in the production of electrical connectors for automotive.



Production is scheduled to resume today with a team of 16 people, including 14 former employees of Molex says HIG. Six more people should start working in January.