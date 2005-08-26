EPCOS, Sensor Technology in co'op

EPCOS has joined the Strategic Partnership for Sensor Technology in Regensburg/Germany.

The 26 members of this partnership from science and industry include renowned high-tech companies such as Infineon Technologies, Krones and Osram Opto Semiconductors as well as the University of Regensburg and Regensburg University of Applied Sciences.



As assistance systems are used on a growing scale in all areas of life ? especially in automobiles, but also in industry, the home and communications sensors and sensor systems are emerging as one of the strongest growth industries. As the sense organs of technology, sensors are indispensable for control of vital processes.



With its commitment to this strategic partnership, EPCOS intends to cooperate more closely with the best companies in sensor technology and take a more active part than ever in shaping the future of this promising industry.



The goal of this public-private partnership is to develop a center of excellence in R&D by combining the resources of leading companies and top scientists.