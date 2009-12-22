Prism Sound and Loudsoft in strategic partnership

Prism Sound and Denmark-based Loudsoft have entered a strategic partnership. Prism Sound will become a global sales and support agent for Loudsoft’s entire product range, with immediate effect.

This partnership will allow Prism Sound to combine Loudsoft’s loudspeaker design and acoustic testing tools with its own dScope Series III audio analyser platform, providing customers with a complete package of loudspeaker system design and measurement tools, catering for everything from product design right through to production line testing, and thus enabling greater efficiencies in workflow.



"Both Loudsoft and Prism Sound are responding to this need to simplify design and analysis systems by providing greater levels of integration of the tools needed to accomplish the task. Both companies are also aiming to provide the most powerful solutions possible in a highly cost-effective format. Prism Sound has a number of staff members who have direct experience in the field of electroacoustic design and test, and this gives us the ability to understand our customers’ needs and to develop the solutions that they require. We work very closely with our global network of partners in order to provide support to our customers wherever they are in the world, and we are very excited about this new addition to our product range that we will be offering on a worldwide basis", says Peter Larsen, founder of Loudsoft.