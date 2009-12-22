Europe-SMT starts sucessful into market

Europe-SMT, specialised in pre-owned Philips/Assembleon equipment, has successfully started in the market - despite the global economic downturn.

Founded by former Assembleon Pre-Owned business manager Wilfred Der Kinderen and long time SMT veteran Jasper Van Meerten, Europe-SMT started its business activities on March 1, 2009 - selling Assembléon pre-owned machines, refurbishment, service and spareparts.



Now, a mere 7 months later - with over 10 systems and more than 2500 feeders sold - Europe-SMT has appointed a new Service Manager and Office Assistant. Wilfred Der Kinderen, CEO of Europe-SMT, comments: "Our focuss on just one world class supplier, combined with over 20 years of experience with this product has proven to be a very succesfull combination. We have already been awarded contracts by major CEM's to supply quality refurbished Assembléon equipment."