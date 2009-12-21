Celestica is looking for big acquisitions

Craig Muhlhauser, Celestica CEO said that when the company is talking about acquisitions it is looking for competencies and market position.

Muhlhauser said this to Scotia Capital during a Q3 2009 earnings call. When talking about acquisitions the company is looking for competencies and market position which they need to enhance the strengths that Celestica has got and to build a franchise that they are building.



He also said that the company is not looking to buy other smaller EMS companies, but did not mention any more details.