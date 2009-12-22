Cree and MSC sign distribution agreement

Cree and MSC Vertriebs GmbH have signed an distribution agreement, to increase the sale of Cree LED components in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux and France.

“We are pleased to have MSC representing the full line of Cree high-power and high-brightness LEDs,” said Ralf Buehler, Cree vice president, EMEA. “MSC is a leading high-tech electronics distributor with an excellent reputation for demand creation as well as customer service and we look forward to accelerating the LED lighting revolution throughout Europe.”



“In co-operation with a renowned manufacturer which puts high value on research and development of innovative products, MSC is able to provide superior high-power packaged LED products and services. We are not just able to provide the component itself, but support customers throughout the entire project from the first idea to the conception up to the realisation of the optimal lighting solution.“ said Frank Schimmer, MSC marketing director lighting solutions group (LLS).