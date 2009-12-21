UMC to add staff in Slovakia

The LCD-manufacturer Universal Media Corporation (UMC), based in Nové Mesto nad Váhom (Slovakia), is to add more staff to its Slovak operations by next year.

The company has already announced 150 new positions by mid December and another 150 to 200 new positions are said to follow by June 2010, local media reports. The company also plans to expand production with two new factories and new productions lines, the report continues.



UMC Slovakia was founded on 2004 and started production in Nové Mesto nad Váhom the following year.



