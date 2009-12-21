Foxconn security officer accused of murder over stolen Iphone prototype

According to Gizmodo, a security official has been accused of brutally treatment and murder of a 25-year old employee at a Foxconn factory in China.

The incident took place after an Iphone prototype at Foxconn was missing. This case was first reported as a suicide, however the Gizmodo report states that the incident involving the security officer was catched on camera. The security officer has been suspended and the matter is now subject for Police investigation.