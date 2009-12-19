Jabil & XStream in manufacturing partnership

XStreamHD has selected EMS-provider Jabil Circuit, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, as its global partner for manufacturing of its revolutionary suite of consumer electronics hardware.

Jabil Circuit has begun production of XStreamHD's HD Media Server, HD Media Receiver and PRO Media Receiver in preparation for the consumer launch of XStreamHD services in 2010.



"XStreamHD is committed to providing consumers with unmatched HD entertainment quality and convenience which is why we chose to partner with Jabil Circuit, a global electronics manufacturer with proven experience producing sophisticated consumer electronics and set top boxes that meet the highest quality standards," said George Gonzalez, founder and CEO of XStreamHD. "We have selected a flexible manufacturing partner that can quickly scale as production expectations change."