Sitronics delivers billing platform to Mumbai

Russia-based JSC Sitronics has launched a billing platform for pan-Indian telecoms operator Sistema Shyam TeleServices, which trades under the MTS-India brand.

The billing platform is based on Foris OSS software, which includes CRM, Roaming and Interconnect Billing subsystems. It is supported by a hardware platform designed to serve 6 million subscribers. After being implemented in Mumbai and the state of Maharashtra, the new platform will be rolled out to other regions of the country.



The implementation of the new billing platform is a part of the US$ 64 million agreement announced by Sitronics in April 2009 to deliver, deploy and support CRM and billing systems for MTS-India over three years. This large project will see the delivery of a complex hardware and software platform providing automated settlements between subscribers and telecom operators.



Sitronics will also deliver and install the Foris Revenue Assurance platform and Fraud Management System for MTS-India in 2010. Sitronics will replicate the billing platform across other Indian regions and extend the capacity of the hardware system to 16 million subscribers. The final stage of the project will see a further expansion of the system's capacity to 26 million subscribers in 2011.