Efore in agreement with Chinese Potevio

Chinese Potevio have chosen Efore as their approved vendor to develop and deliver power supply units for their 3G network products.

"Efore takes this as a great opportunity to further develop power supply units for China 3G application and cooperate with local state-owned big enterprise in the telecom industry in China. China Potevio is one of the key players in the China 3G and we will utilize our wide expertise and long international experience for their further success.” concludes Mr. Reijo Mäihäniemi, President and CEO at Efore Plc.