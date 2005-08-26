STS wins order from Bosch

Surface Technology Systems plc, a specialist in plasma process technologies for the growing MEMS and related markets, announced that it has received an order for its new Pegasus Deep Reactive Ion Etch system from leading automotive MEMS device manufacturer, Robert Bosch GmbH. The order from Bosch strengthens STS' long-standing relationship with the German company, and is the fifth such order since Pegasus was launched on June 28 2005.



The Pegasus system will be installed at Bosch's MEMS wafer fab in Reutlingen, Germany. It will be utilised in a number of research and development projects to develop new MEMS devices.

The flexibility of the STS software with direct manual control of the system enables manufacturers such as Bosch to fully optimize their individual processes, ensuring product quality and high yield. In the MEMS market, where device designs often differ significantly from one manufacturer to another, STS believes its equipment has the capability to meet the demands of a wide range of customers - from 'blue-sky' researchers to high volume manufacturers such as Bosch.



In addition to the process advantages offered by the Pegasus technology, a key factor in gaining this latest order from Bosch was STS' commitment to providing outstanding customer support and service within the German territory. Earlier this year STS strengthened its team at the German Sales Office in Ulm with the recent appointment of a Regional Customer Support Manager, who will work closely with customers in the region.