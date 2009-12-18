Aeroflex looks for development staff in UK

Aeroflex plans to expand its product development team in the UK and specific to Scotland and its Donibristle facility. Growing market for test and measurement equipment creates demand for R&D engineers.

The new staffing campaign has been prompted by the continued growth in the market for test and measurement equipment in the sectors addressed by Aeroflex, which include aerospace, defence, and wireless mobile and broadband communications applications.



“We have staffed a very strong team of talented engineers with experience in our core technologies, products, and markets. This senior team of software and hardware engineers will help to strengthen our development activities in our common platform and PXI solutions projects,” said Bob Vogel, vice president and general manager of Aeroflex Test Solutions, Wireless business unit.



“We are offering an opportunity for engineers to further their careers as part of our UK Research and Development team. The current round of staffing is the first phase in what we expect to be a long-term programme of growth, focused on strengthening our engineering resources and market place position”, he continues.