Who is producing LCD TV's in Juárez, Mexico?

Today there are at least seven TV manufacturers operating in Juárez (Mexico).

Elcoteq, Toshiba, Manufacturas Avanzadas (MASA), Flextronics, Wistron, Tatung and Pegatron - all of those companies have TV manufacturing facilities in Juárez, Mexico.



So far Toshiba is the only company in Juárez that produces LED units; all others produce LCD units. Most of the production is for export - 90% goes to the USA, 9% to Canada. Just 1% is actually manufactured for the home market.



Elcoteq is producing LCD's for Philips, while Manufacturas Avanzadas (MASA) is producing for RCA, said Diario. EMS-provider Flextronics is producing her for its Korean customer LG electronics and Tatung is producing TVs and monitors for a number of brands, such as Vizio, Dell and Insignia.



